Edmund "Zeb" Daughton, Dromartin, Ballyduff and formerly of Ballyhennessy, Ballyduff; passed away peacefully at the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry on 8th August, 2024. Pre-deceased by his parents Tom and Peg, brother Garrett and his sister Mary. Beloved husband of Phil. Adored father of Tom, Eddie and Bernadette. Cherished grandfather of Peter, Callum, Helena, Jessica, Hughie, Kevin and Leia. Much loved father-in-law of Jenny, Frances and Chris. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Ballyduff on Friday evening from 6:00 pm to 8:00pm. Arriving to Saints Peter & Paul's Church, Ballyduff on Saturday morning at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in Lixnaw Lawn Cemetery, Lixnaw. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/causeway-ballyduff/

Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.