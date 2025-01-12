Eamonn Murphy, Cloghane, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on January 11th, 2025.

Sadly missed by his beloved wife Mary Jo, daughter Linda, son Gene, sister Mary, brother Michael, Linda’s partner Eoin, daughter-in-law Eimear, adored grandchildren Fiadh and Tim, sisters-in-law Mary Ann, Eithne, and Breda, brother-in-law Tony, nieces, and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Eamonn Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Sunday, January 12th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Cloghane, Monday, January 13th, at 2:30pm, where the Requiem Mass for Eamonn Murphy will be celebrated at 3:00pm.

Burial afterwards in Cloghane New Cemetery.

No flowers, please.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association or Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee.