Eamon Flynn, Meenogahane, Causeway, suddenly at his home on 7th Feburary, 2024. Predeceased by his father Nelius, mother Eily and his aunt Sr. Celestine Flynn. Eamon will be truly missed and always remembered by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Fiona, Martina, Cathy & son Niall, grandsons Gearoid and Killian, Fiona's partner Sean, sister Maureen, brother Dermot and sister-in-law Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and all extended family. May He Rest in Peace

Reposing Friday, 9th February, from 7pm to 9pm at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Eamon on Saturday at 1pm in St. John's Church, Causeway, livestreamed on St. Johns Church followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Causeway.