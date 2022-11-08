Doreen O'Connor née Brosnan

Doreen O'Connor nee Brosnan

Mount, Scartaglen and formerly of Tournonough, Kilcummin.

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Sunday from 3pm until 5pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

Doreen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, Bridget, Billy and Karina, adored grandchildren Evan, Ruby, Sophie, Kirsten, Kelvin, Kylan, Daisy, and Harry, sons-in-law Martin Horgan and Donald Bennett, brothers Timmy Joe, Seamus, Michael and Gerard and their wives Mary, Noreen, Mary and Marie, brother-in-law Jim, sister-in-law Hannah Mai and her husband Mike and sisters-in-law Kay and Mai, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.