Doreen O'Connor née Brosnan

Doreen O'Connor nee Brosnan
Mount, Scartaglen and formerly of Tournonough, Kilcummin.
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Sunday from 3pm until 5pm.
Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery
Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Doreen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, Bridget, Billy and Karina, adored grandchildren Evan, Ruby, Sophie, Kirsten, Kelvin, Kylan, Daisy, and Harry, sons-in-law Martin Horgan and Donald Bennett, brothers Timmy Joe, Seamus, Michael and Gerard and their wives Mary, Noreen, Mary and Marie, brother-in-law Jim, sister-in-law Hannah Mai and her husband Mike and sisters-in-law Kay and Mai, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
TD says opening of section of Macroom bypass is huge opportunity for KerryNov 8, 2022 13:11
Tralee woman hopeful of final resolution to thalidomide survivors’ concernsNov 18, 2022 13:11
Cllr critical of letters sent out to Kerry County Council tenants listing changes Tenant Purchase SchemeNov 18, 2022 17:11
Kerry Euromillions player wins €50,000Nov 18, 2022 13:11
Gardaí engage in 90-minute standoff with man armed with knife in South KerryNov 18, 2022 17:11