Doreen Moriarty (nee Foley) Sunhill, Killorglin and formerly of Fairgreen, Caherciveen, Co.Kerry
passed away peacefully on the 12th of May 2024 surrounded by her loving family and the caring staff of Ashborough Lodge, Milltown. (Predeceased by her father John, mother May and brother John Joe). Beloved wife of Michael, devoted mother of Caroline and Michelle, mother in law to Niall and adoring grandmother to Aoife. Sadly missed by her sisters Mary and Bridie, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. May She Rest In Peace
Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Flynns Funeral Home, Killorglin (V 93 PK 66) on Tuesday, 14th May, from 4.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. followed by removal to St.James Church, Killorglin arriving at 7.00 p.m. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 15th May, at 10.30 a.m . Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Burial to Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Ireland.
