Donna Cusack Phelan, (nee O'Leary) of Clogher Lí, Tralee, Co Kerry

Peacefully on 30th March in her sleep at home in Clogher Lí.

Donna will be deeply missed by her loving husband Pat Phelan, her children Conor Cusack (Sunderland), Daran (Spain), and Róisín (Spain). Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters, extended family and many friends.

MAY DONNA REST IN PEACE

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday, 3 April, from 5:00pm to 6:30pm. Funeral cortège departing Hogan’s Funeral Home, Thursday 4th April, at 10:15am, arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, at 10:30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Mass for Donna will be Live streamed on http://www.stbrendansparishtralee.net/

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Sister Consillio at Cuan Mhuire or care of Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

To offer messages of sympathy to Donna’s s family please use the “condolences” link

Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee, 0876865632.