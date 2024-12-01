Dónal O'Grady, Ardshanavooley and Maple Drive, Killarney, and formerly of Lewis Road.

Former member of Killarney Town Council, Kerry County Council. and Killarney Fire Service.

Dónal passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a short illness bravely borne, and in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Devoted partner of Mary, sadly missed by his loving children Joan, Carla, Colin, Michael, Dorothy, Denise, John and Martin and their beloved mother Julia, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Séan, sisters Joan, Noreen, Sheila, Mary and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Dónal is pre-deceased by his baby son John Christopher, his brother's Michael and Sylvie and his parents.

"May His Gentle Soul Sleep In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Monday the 2nd of December from 3:30pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cathedral at 10:00am on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral