Donal Kerin

Predeceased by his father John Joe and his mother-in-law Mary Walsh. Donal passed away peacefully at home on St.Stephen’s Day, 2022 with his loving wife Annette by his side. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Annette and his adored children Jack, Paul and Grace, mother Joan (nee Horan), father-in-law Mossie (Walsh, Derryquin, Sneem) brothers John and Con, sisters-in-law Breda and Anna, brother-in-law Adrian (Australia), nephews Josh, Ethan and Sean, nieces Rebecca, Emma and Tara, aunts Nora Daly and Peggy Herlihy, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

At the request of the family, house private, please.

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen, on Friday from 4pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 2pm in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen. Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, in acknowledgement of the wonderful care provided by the staff.