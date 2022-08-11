Donal Griffin

The death has occurred of Donal (Dan) Griffin (ex Garda Siochana), Cambodia, Cork and Rossbeigh Road, Glenbeigh. Donal passed away peacefully on 25th June. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary, his sister Eileen (Hickey) and his infant brother James. Deeply regretted by his daughters Niamh and Lucy, son James and their mother Catherine and his grandchildren, his sisters Kathleen (Buckley), Maisie (McCarthy), Veronica (Sugrue), Joan (Sheehan), Patricia (Foley) and Brenda (Cahill), his brothers Micheál, Kevin, Noel, John and Denis, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Monday, 15th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. James Church, Glenbeigh for Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 16th August, at 12 noon followed by burial in Killeen Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on MCN Media, St. James' Church, Glenbeigh. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.