Donal (Donie) Kelly
Upper Park Road, Killarney and late of Daltons Avenue, Killarney
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery
family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.
House Private Please
