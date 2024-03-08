Donal (Dan) McGrath, Killahan, Abbeydorney, Tralee and formerly of Donaskeigh, Co. Tipperary. Donal passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Riverside Nursing Home on the 8th March 2024. Predeceased by and reunited with his loving wife Mary and his siblings Roger, Mairéad, Winnie, Noreen, Paddy and Breda.

Deeply regretted by his loving children ; Susan (Tralee), Aidan (Louth), Theresa (Surrey), Martina (Galway), and his sister Mary (Borrisoleigh). Forever missed by his grandchildren Dimitri, Oisín, Daniel, Dearbhla, Páidí and Mary, daughter in law Emer, son in law Pat and Theresa's partner Ashley. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the O' Halloran family, P.J., Ellie, Annie and Brendan, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis

Reposing on Sunday, the 10th of March, at The Day Chapel, St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney from 5.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St Bernard's Church Monday https://churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney for Requiem Mass at 1 pm followed by burial in Kyrie Eleison Abbey Cemetery, Abbeydorney.

Advertisement

House private please.