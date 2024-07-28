Advertisement

Donal Cronin, Curragh, Aghadoe, Killarney.

Donal passed away peacefully on the 27th July 2024 in the presence of his loving family, in the wonderful care of the ICU staff at University Hospital Kerry. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughter Elaine and his sons Adrian and Darren, son-in-law Shane Reidy and Adrian's partner Annie, his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, his neighbours and many good friends. Predeceased by his parents Jeremiah and Maureen and his brother Michael.

 

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

 

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral arriving at the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Tuesday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Oncology Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

