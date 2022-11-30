Dolores O’Connor née Kelly of Banna West, Ardfert & The Greyhound Bar, Tralee and formerly Dromiskin, Co. Louth, died peacefully, on November 18th 2022, beloved wife of Aidan, dearest mother of Tommy, Sonya, Mark, Yvonne, Aideen & Lily and sister of Ann, Margaret, Martha, Elizabeth & Rosemary. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt Terry, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (2nd December) from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 10.15am where the Requiem Mass for Dolores will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace