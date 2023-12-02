Des Lambe of Liosdara, Tralee, died peacefully on 1st December 2023, beloved husband of Treasa, adored father of Kieran, Desmond, Áine & Muireann, dear brother of John, Diarmuid, Carmel and the late Tony and devoted grandfather to his precious grandchildren Aobh, Cathal, Clodagh, Darragh, Barra, Aoife, Aifric & Lúan. Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, sons-in-law Brendan (Culloty) & Michael (Finn), daughter-in-law Margaret (Griffin), relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (4th December) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Des will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

House private please.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.