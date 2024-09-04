Dermot O' Connor, London and Alohert, Beaufort.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Maria, son Anthony, his mother Joan, brothers Jameso & Brendan, sisters Kathleen(Moloney), Mary (Moloney), Joanna (McCall), Delia (Casey), Bernie (Kissane), sister-in-law Mary, brothers-in-law Sean, Gary, Tom, John, Donal, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends at home and in London.

Predeceased by his father Timmy O, brother DenJoe & his aunties & uncles.

Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

Reposing Friday evening (Sept. 6th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66)

from 3.30pm - 6.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church Beaufort.

Requiem Mass Saturday (Sept. 7th) at 12 noon

followed by private cremation.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort

Advertisement

Dermot's family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.