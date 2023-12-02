Denny Falvey, Main St., Annascaul and formerly Coumdubh, passed peacefully on the 2nd of December 2023 at his home, while surrounded by by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Frances. Sadly missed by his sons John, Tim and Brendan, daughter Breda, daughters in law Mary, Nancy and Fiona, son in law Mike, grandchildren Niall, Jack, Alan, Aoife, Killian, Emma, Peter, Lily, Hannah, great grand daughter Dearbhla, brothers Martin and John, sisters Mary, Sheila and Nuala and John Guilfoyle, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home on Monday evening 4th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Remains to arrive Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Tuesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery.