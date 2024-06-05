Denis Riordan, Liss Road, Cromane and Coolock, Dublin
Predeceased by his father Michael and his brother Michael.
Denis will be sadly missed by his partner Kieran, his mother Hannah and his sisters Anna-Marie, Vera & Susan, brothers-in-law John & Eamonn, nieces Ciara & Emma, extended family, relatives & many friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís
~ ~ ~ ~
Funeral arriving Friday morning (June 7th) to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane for
Requiem Mass at 10am. Private Cremation will follow
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Advertisement
Recommended
Thursday GAA Results and FixturesJun 6, 2024 10:16
Victim’s wife: Men accused of murdering Thomas Dooley in Tralee cemetery were laughing and grinning as they attackedJun 6, 2024 09:28
Man remanded on bail for presenting Tralee Gardaí with false French ID cardsJun 6, 2024 08:37
Minister for Education announces funding for two Kerry schoolsJun 6, 2024 08:29
Killarney Chamber says rebranded 4th of July event will continue to celebrate Americans' contribution to KillarneyJun 5, 2024 17:44