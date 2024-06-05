Denis Riordan, Liss Road, Cromane and Coolock, Dublin

Predeceased by his father Michael and his brother Michael.

Denis will be sadly missed by his partner Kieran, his mother Hannah and his sisters Anna-Marie, Vera & Susan, brothers-in-law John & Eamonn, nieces Ciara & Emma, extended family, relatives & many friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís

~ ~ ~ ~

Funeral arriving Friday morning (June 7th) to The Star of the Sea Church Cromane for

Requiem Mass at 10am. Private Cremation will follow

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church