The death has occurred of

Denis Murphy passed away peacefully after a short illness bravely borne on the 29th of February 2024, surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork.

Predeceased by his parents Pat and Hanna.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, children Kevin, Siobhán and Denise, son-in-law David, Michelle and Adam, his Brother Tadhg, sisters in law Susan, Ann and Toni, brother-in-law Danny, his adoring grandchildren Bobby and Kellie, nieces, nephews, cousins relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home in Ballydaly, (Eircode P51D8X2) on Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to 7pm. Reception into Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballydaly on Monday for requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary's cemetery, Millstreet.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, can be made to Cúnamh https://www.cunamh.ie

May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace