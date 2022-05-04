Denis Horgan
Countess Grove, Killarney and late of Knockataggle Bed, Kilcummin
Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Columbanus Home, Killarney. Denis, beloved husband of Dymphna (McLoughlin) and loving father of Siobhán, Timothy and Denis J.. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his adored grandchildren Finnian, Ava, Cathal, Cillian, Elsie, Liam and Nora, sisters Margaret (Bowen), Sr. Martha and Sr. Siobhán, his brothers Padraig and Tony, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00 pm followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Denis will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin. No flowers by request, donations if desired to St Columbanus Home. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.
