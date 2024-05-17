The national president of the Irish Farmers Association says problems within Kerry are distracting the organisation from its purpose.

Francie Gorman was speaking on Radio Kerry's Agritime with Sari Houlihan following the dismissal of almost half of Kerry IFA's executive on Tuesday.

There has been rancour within the Kerry executive for several years.

In order to break the stalemate, the national council of the IFA decided that anyone wishing to stand for election, will have to sign a declaration that they accept the organisation's rules and decisions, including past decisions.

IFA President Francie Gorman says something had to be done to end the deadlock:

The members ejected from the Kerry IFA executive on Tuesday are said to be very unhappy with the decision.

Mr Gorman says he does not wish to be hurtful but says there will never be a resolution to the issues in Kerry if they are continually rehashed: