Denis Foley of Kerins Park, Tralee, died peacefully, on 24th October 2024. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (died December 2023), dear father of J.D., Denis Paul and Aileen and cherished grandfather of Kevin, Sinéad and Aisling.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his daughter-in-law Helen, son-in-law Tommy, sister Peggy, sisters-in-law Mary & Patricia, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday, October, 27th from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday at 9.30 am, where the Requiem Mass for Denis Foley will be celebrated at 10 am.
Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
