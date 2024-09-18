Denis Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, Denis (of Ballymacelligot, formerly of Ballybunion) – passed away peacefully on the 15th of September, surrounded by his family and in the kind care of the staff at Kerry University Hospital. Cherished husband and best friend of Sheila. Much loved father of Edel and Gavin, and brother of Catherine, John, Aine, Maeve, pre-deceased by sisters Marian and Monica. Sadly missed by his loving family, adored granddaughter Emily, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Amy, nieces and nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. A kind and generous man that was loved by all he met.

May Denis Rest in Peace.

Reposing in The Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday, 20th September, 2024 from 6.00pm – 8.00pm. Funeral cortége arriving at St Brendan’s Church, Clogher on Saturday, 21st September, 2024 at 9.30am for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Burial thereafter in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee, Co. Kerry. Requiem Mass for Denis will be live streamed on Ballymacelligott Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/p/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-100064718704894/

Family flowers only please. To offer messages of sympathy to Denis’s family, please use the ‘Condolence’ link below.

Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee. O87 6865632 or 0667121119