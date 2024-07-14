Denis Devane, Ballinahalla, Cordal, Castleisland.

Peacefully at University Hospital Kerry on July 12th 2024, after a short illness, with his family by his side. Beloved son of the late Bill and Kitty Devane. Sadly missed by his loving sons Darren and Faolán, their mother Dolores, his brother James, his sisters Sheila, Noreen and Kay, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, his friend Mary, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Monday evening from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Castleisland Parish Church on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Old Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE