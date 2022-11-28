Denis (Denny) O'Sullivan, Glounlea, Currow.
Peacefully, on 29th of November 2022, in the presence of his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Nora and his brother Johnny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (nee Fleming), and his adoring family; Paudie, John, Nora and Peggie, daughters-in-law Helena and Margo, sons-in-law Paul O'Rourke and Patrick O'Sullivan, his cherished grandchildren; Conor, Ellie, Chantelle, Gavin, Johnathan, Cian, Jack, Marcus, Cillian, Lauren and Seán, sisters Sheila (Reidy), Hannah (McGlynn) and Mary (Fleming), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.
Reposing in Killeentierna Parish Centre on Wednesday from 5pm until 7pm.
Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow at 11am.
Burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna.
Live stream https://www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Recommended
Surprise expressed over newly-filed accounts for major West Limerick and North Kerry employerNov 28, 2022 13:11
Traffic restrictions in place around Listowel ahead of Garda centenary eventNov 29, 2022 13:11
Kerry store recognised nationallyNov 29, 2022 13:11
Man appears in Killarney court charged with assaulting a womanNov 28, 2022 17:11
Cattle worth in the region of €10,000 stolen from North Kerry farmNov 28, 2022 17:11