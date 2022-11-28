Denis (Denny) O'Sullivan, Glounlea, Currow.

Peacefully, on 29th of November 2022, in the presence of his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Nora and his brother Johnny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (nee Fleming), and his adoring family; Paudie, John, Nora and Peggie, daughters-in-law Helena and Margo, sons-in-law Paul O'Rourke and Patrick O'Sullivan, his cherished grandchildren; Conor, Ellie, Chantelle, Gavin, Johnathan, Cian, Jack, Marcus, Cillian, Lauren and Seán, sisters Sheila (Reidy), Hannah (McGlynn) and Mary (Fleming), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Killeentierna Parish Centre on Wednesday from 5pm until 7pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow at 11am.

Burial in St. Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna.

Live stream https://www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.