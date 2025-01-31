The death has occurred of Denis (Denny) Houlihan, Rathmore. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Margaret, Kathleen and Denis. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, his grandchildren Amy, Stephen, Dean, Caitlynn, Lauren and Alexander, his daughter in-law Eileen, son in law Dan, sisters Lucy, Mary and Kay, his brothers Joseph and Jerry, (predeceased by his sisters Patrica and Eileen), his sisters in-law Linda and Bridie, brothers in-law Dan and Pat, his in- laws, his nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends.

May Denny Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, (P51 PW88), on Friday evening 31st January, from 5:30pm to 7pm. Denny's Funeral Cortege will leave his residence on Saturday morning, 1st February at 10:45am, travelling to St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore, for his Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Denny's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.