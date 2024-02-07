Deirdre Kenny née Lambe of Cloonbeg Terrace, Tralee; passed away peacefully on 4th February 2024, in the loving care of her family and staff from Tralee Community Nursing Unit, Killerisk. Predeceased by her parents Margaret and Vincent, husband Michael, godmother Hannah Bennett, brother Sean and bother-in-law Joe Manning. Adored mother of Kerri and Patrick, dear sister of Audrey. Sadly missed by her loving family her grandchildren Kelly, Shannon, David, Vincent, Michael and Brian, her nieces and nephews Siobhán, Anna, John and Declan, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at The Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Friday, 9th February 2024, from 5.30 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. John's Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 11.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Deirdre will be celebrated at 12 noon (live streamed on https://www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Old Cemetery.

Advertisement

Enquiries to John O' Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.