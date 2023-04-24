David Saunders, Carrigaline, Co. Cork and formerly of Rathmore. On 24th April 2023, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family.

David, dearly beloved husband and best friend of Anne-Marie and loving dada to Jack and Aoibhín. Deeply loved son of Anne and John Saunders and adored brother of Emer, Michelle and Sinead. Predeceased by his mother - in - law Noreen McGrath and sadly missed by his father - in - law Pat McGrath, brothers - in - law Timmy, Rory and Aidan, his sister - in - law Sandra and Deirdre, nephew Luke Carroll, niece Eliza Carroll, his many, many friends and relatives

Private family rosary on Wednesday 26th April. Reception of prayer will take place at St. Joseph's Church Rathmore (P51YW24) at 5pm on Thursday evening 27th April, followed by condolences with family from 5.30pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday 28th April at 11am, followed by Cremation which is private to family. Requiem mass will be live streamed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmore

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, Cork. Enquiries to Murphy's Funeral Director, Barraduff