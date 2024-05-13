David O'Driscoll of the farm, Farranreigh, Valentia Island, Co. Kerry,

David died peacefully at home on the 12th of May 2024. Beloved husband of Anne, dearest father of Mary, Siobhan, Lorraine, Leanne and Daniel. Brother of Mary, Daniel and of the late Pat and Tim.

Sadly missed by his loving family, sons in law, Tim, Martin, Paul & Nigel, his grandchildren, Caoimhe, Darragh, Aoife, Orlaith, Fionn, Ella, Laura, Daniel & Isabella, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis

Funeral Arrangements David will repose at his home on Monday 13th & Tuesday 14th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown, Valentia Island on Wednesday for 11.00am requiem mass followed by interment in Cill Mhór Cemetery.

No flowers by request, donations if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation.