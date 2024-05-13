David O'Driscoll of the farm, Farranreigh, Valentia Island, Co. Kerry,
David died peacefully at home on the 12th of May 2024. Beloved husband of Anne, dearest father of Mary, Siobhan, Lorraine, Leanne and Daniel. Brother of Mary, Daniel and of the late Pat and Tim.
Sadly missed by his loving family, sons in law, Tim, Martin, Paul & Nigel, his grandchildren, Caoimhe, Darragh, Aoife, Orlaith, Fionn, Ella, Laura, Daniel & Isabella, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis
Funeral Arrangements David will repose at his home on Monday 13th & Tuesday 14th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown, Valentia Island on Wednesday for 11.00am requiem mass followed by interment in Cill Mhór Cemetery.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to Kerry Hospice Foundation.
Recommended
Murphy signs two-year contract to become Ulster head coachMay 13, 2024 13:03
Striker Miedema to leave Arsenal at end of seasonMay 13, 2024 13:04
Kerry final confirmed for 1 on Sunday in PortlaoiseMay 13, 2024 15:39
78% rise in drug driving incidents in Kerry over last 3 yearsMay 13, 2024 13:18
Over €7 million in funding announced for rural regeneration projects in KerryMay 13, 2024 13:20