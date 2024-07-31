David Fleming, Currow City, Currow, Killarney and Knocklyon, Dublin. Suddenly and peacefully at home in Currow City on Sunday, 28th July. Predeceased by his adored grandmothers Esh and Mollie and other beloved family members.

David will be forever missed by his adored family, his heartbroken wife Gayle and his three children Anna, Clodagh and Jack, his parents Patie and Catherine, sister Eimer, brother Brian, nieces and nephews Jane, Katie, Sam, Alannah and Paddy, parents in law Pat and Elsie, brothers in law Andrew and partner Katie, Ronan and partner Denise, brother in law Dave, sister in law Elaine and his Papa (grandfather Paddy), his loving aunts, uncles and so many treasured cousins and all his wonderful friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Killeentierna Parish Centre, Currow on Wednesday, 31st July, from 5pm to 7pm. Remains arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Currow on Thursday for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Killeentierna. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Crumlin Children's Hospital.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow

Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore.