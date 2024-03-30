Daniel (Dan Joe) Cantillon

Peacefully, on March 30th, 2024, in the wonderful care of Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland. Beloved brother of the late Philomena (Kirby) and Eileen (Halpin). Dan Joe will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret (Peg), sons Richard, Charlie and Donal, daughters Mary and Bríd, daughters-in-law Áine and Trish, son-in-law Don and Bríd's partner Timmy, grandchildren Catríona, Sinéad, Niamh, Emer, Danny, Caitlin, Conor and great-granddaughter Odharnait, brother-in-law Jim, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Monday evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Dan Joe being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K at www.kerryhospice.com.