The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan Joe) Cantillon, Skehenerin, Listowel, Kerry / Duagh
Peacefully, on March 30th, 2024, in the wonderful care of Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland. Beloved brother of the late Philomena (Kirby) and Eileen (Halpin). Dan Joe will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret (Peg), sons Richard, Charlie and Donal, daughters Mary and Bríd, daughters-in-law Áine and Trish, son-in-law Don and Bríd's partner Timmy, grandchildren Catríona, Sinéad, Niamh, Emer, Danny, Caitlin, Conor and great-granddaughter Odharnait, brother-in-law Jim, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Monday evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 am, with the Requiem Mass for Dan Joe being celebrated at 11.30 am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K at www.kerryhospice.com.
Recommended
Sunday local GAA fixtures & resultsMar 31, 2024 09:20
Penultimate stage of Ras Mumhan todayMar 31, 2024 09:23
Kerry discover Munster Championship opponentsMar 30, 2024 18:09
Allianz League finals down for decision todayMar 31, 2024 09:25
Women's Premier Division reviewMar 31, 2024 09:31