The death has occurred of Daniel 'Dan' Callaghan, Cahir East, Kilgarvan and resident of St. Joseph's nursing home, Kenmare. Peacefully in University Hospital Kerry. Daniel (Dan) predeceased by his parents John and Kate, his sister Breda, brothers Jerry and Paddy. Sadly missed by his nieces Eileen, Catherine, Jacqui, Caroline and Susan, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews and his wonderful friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing in Quill's Funeral Home, Kilgarvan on Monday 12th February from 6pm - 7:30pm. Rosary at 7:30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday February 13th in St. Patrick's Church, Kilgarvan at 11:00am. Burial afterwards in local cemetery Kilgarvan.