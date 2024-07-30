Daniel Arthur O' Connor, (Derrygarrane, Blackwater, Templenoe, Co Kerry). On the 30th of July, 2024, in his 92nd year, Daniel Arthur passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Nurses and Staff of Kenmare Community Nursing Unit and in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of Sheila (nee Cahillane, Killorglin), cherished dad of Kevin, Elaine, Dan and Denise. Adoring grandad of Caoímhe, Louise, Michael-Francis, Rónán, Ian, Kieran, Aidan, Áine, Fionán and Callum. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Annie, siblings Madge, Betty, Noreen, Maureen, Michael and Ted. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Zeta, son-in-law John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

May His Kind and Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Wednesday evening (July 31st) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Daniel Arthur will take place on Thursday morning, (August 1st) at 11.30am in Direendaragh Church followed by burial in the New Templenoe Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit.