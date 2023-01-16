Dan O'Shea, Knocknacuska, Kilflynn and formerly of Kevin Barry’s Villas, Tralee.

Pre-deceased by 10 of his brothers and sisters. Dan - beloved husband of Nora and cherished father of Daniel, Maurice, David, Lorna and Jacinta. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Éabha, Gearóid, Kate, Emma and Edie, brothers Jerry and Richard, sister Nora, sons-in-law Liam, Ger and Willie, daughter-in-law Fiona, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee, on Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee, on Thursday morning at 11.40am for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Oakview, Tralee.

Dan’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stjohns.ie

House Private, Please.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Irish Heart Foundation at Irish Heart Donate to The Irish Heart Foundation