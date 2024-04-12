Dan Cronin

Peacefully at home in the company of his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret (Moriarty). Dearly loved by his daughter Anna Marie and son-in-law Noel O'Leary. Devoted Da to Danielle, Jason and Keith and their partners David, Barbara and Katie. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours, his former work colleagues in the ESB and his many dear friends. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Hannah and his sisters Mary O'Brien, Rita Goodwin, Joan Galvin, Kate Marsh and Nora O'Callaghan.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/kilcummin Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care or the Kerry/Cork Link Bus.

House Private Please