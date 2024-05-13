Cyril Quigley, ‘Mount Marian’, The Kerries, Tralee and late of Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny.

Cyril passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday 8th May 2024, in the loving care of his wife Mary Jo (née Walsh) and

the nursing staff of the HDU in the Bons Secour Hospital, Tralee.

Father of William, John and Margaret. Deeply missed by his heartbroken wife Mary Jo, his sister Catherine, brothers Jim, Ray and Declan,

sisters-in-law, Ann, Gretta, Rose and brother-in-law, Rowland.

Predeceased by his parents John and Catherine, sister Margaret, brothers Kevin, Seán and Denis.

Cyril is sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends and his golfing buddies.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in the Rose Chapel, Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee V92FX76, Tuesday, 14th May, from 7.00pm to 8.30pm.

Funeral arriving at St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee V92XD99, at 11.30am Wednesday, 15th May.

Requiem Mass for Cyril will be celebrated at 12.00 noon followed by interment in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Mass will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation www.irishheart.ie or care of Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

*House Strictly Private Please*