Cornelius (Connie) McCarthy, Ardshanavooly and formerly of Coolcaslagh, Killarney.

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Connie is pre-deceased by his wife Kathleen, daughter Mary and granddaughter Danielle. Sadly missed by his loving sons Denis and Jeremiah, his daughter Goretti, son-in-law Jerry, daughter-in-law Tara, grandchildren Jorah, Cian, Ryan, Tyler, Chloe, Christine and Beth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. "May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Friday, the 28th of June, from 4:30pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass will be held at 10:30am on Saturday morning followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care.