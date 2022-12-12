Con (Neilie) O’Sullivan, Connolly Park, Tralee, Co. Kerry
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’ Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10 am where the Requiem Mass for Neilie will be celebrated at 10.30 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Family information-
Beloved husband of the late Hanna, dear father of Thomas, grandfather of the late David (Higgins) and brother of Sheila and the late Matt, Doreen & Mary.
Sadly missed by his loving son, brother Matt, sister Sheila, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
