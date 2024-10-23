Con Mc Carthy, late of Kearney’s Road, Ballyard and formerly of The Mall and Castlecountess, Tralee.

Pre-deceased by his brother Fr Martin, his sisters Aileen and Rena and Liam and Diarmuid’s beloved mother Lily.

Adored husband of Frances and cherished father of Liam and Diarmuid.

Sadly missed by his loving family – his wife, sons, grandchildren Niamh, Émer, Eoin and Cian, brother Billy, daughter-in-law Kathriona, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends including his very good friend Donal Dillane.

May Con Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home Thursday, October 24th from 5.30PM to 7.00PM.

Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.40AM where the Requiem Mass for Con McCarthy will be celebrated at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on stjohns.ie

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.