Claire Courtney née Murphy, Courtmurph House, Muckross Road, Killarney and late of Clareview, Limerick.
Peacefully at her home in the company of her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Pat and son Shane. Dearly loved by her sons Eamon, Padraic, Feargal and Cian and daughters-in-law Ursula, Valerie, Orlagh, Nicola and Heidy. Much loved nana of Éamonn, Patrick, Shauna, Reiltín, Féilim, Éanna, Luke, David, Emily, Evelyn and Elaine and dear sister of Evelyn (Melbourne, Australia). Sadly missed by her family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Moira, Cyril, Audrey and Noel.
"May She Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday afternoon at 2.00pm, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Claire will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
Recommended
Kerry business owner considering closing down due constant anti-social behaviourMay 11, 2023 13:05
Cahersiveen's Kelsey is the new Kerry RoseMay 15, 2023 09:05
New Kerry Rose says she was shocked and honoured to be selectedMay 15, 2023 17:05
Call to ban escooters from Kerry greenways turned downMay 16, 2023 08:05
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after 16-year-old approached by two men in van in TraleeMay 15, 2023 17:05