Claire Courtney née Murphy, Courtmurph House, Muckross Road, Killarney and late of Clareview, Limerick.

Peacefully at her home in the company of her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Pat and son Shane. Dearly loved by her sons Eamon, Padraic, Feargal and Cian and daughters-in-law Ursula, Valerie, Orlagh, Nicola and Heidy. Much loved nana of Éamonn, Patrick, Shauna, Reiltín, Féilim, Éanna, Luke, David, Emily, Evelyn and Elaine and dear sister of Evelyn (Melbourne, Australia). Sadly missed by her family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Moira, Cyril, Audrey and Noel.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Advertisement

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Thursday afternoon at 2.00pm, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Claire will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral