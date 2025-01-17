Advertisement

Christopher (Chris) Moynihan

Jan 17, 2025 15:02 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of

Upper Lissivigeen, Killarney, Kerry and late of Hammersmith, London

 

Beloved husband of the late Pamela, much loved son of the late Jack and Mary and loving brother of the late Séan, Patsy, Michael, Donie and Francis Noel. Dearly loved and sadly missed by his sisters Mary (O'Sullivan Darcy), Cáit (O'Sullivan Darcy) and Bernie (Lenihan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and his many good friends in Ireland and England.

 

"May He Rest In Peace"

 

The Requiem Mass for Chris will take place at 10:30am this Monday the 20th of January in St. Mary's Cathedral. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

