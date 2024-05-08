Charlotte Casey née Horgan, Ardshanavooly, Killarney and late of St Brendan's Terrace, Killarney.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital Kerry. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her husband Mike and her children Antoinette, Leo and Jonathan, daughter-in-law Marie and her much loved grandchildren Dale, Ryan, Christian and Alexandra, her sister Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends.

"Rest In Peace Charlotte"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Charlotte will be live streamed https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care. House Private Please