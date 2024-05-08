Advertisement

Charlotte Casey née Horgan

May 8, 2024 12:23 By receptionradiokerry
Charlotte Casey née Horgan

Charlotte Casey née Horgan, Ardshanavooly, Killarney and late of St Brendan's Terrace, Killarney.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital Kerry. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her husband Mike and her children Antoinette, Leo and Jonathan, daughter-in-law Marie and her much loved grandchildren Dale, Ryan, Christian and Alexandra, her sister Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends.

 

"Rest In Peace Charlotte"

 

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Charlotte will be live streamed https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

 

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care. House Private Please

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus