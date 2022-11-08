CHARLES HUNT

Montvale, New Jersey and formerly of Tullahinell, Ballylongford

A wake service will be held on Sunday, November 20th at Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home, located at 100 Franklin Avenue, Pearl River, NY, 10965 from 3pm - 8pm. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 21st at St. Margaret of Antioch Church, located at 115 W. Central Avenue, Pearl River NY, 10965 at 10am.

Due to allergies, it is requested that no flowers be sent and instead, please make contributions in memory of Charles to the Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600 Daylestown, PA 18901, or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.

Charles Hunt of Montvale, New Jersey died November 17, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Tullahinell, Ballylongford, Co. Kerry, Ireland to Jeremiah and Catherine Hunt. He emigrated to America in 1968 where he met his wife, Breda, in New York City. They were married in 1972 and moved to Dumont, New Jersey where they raised their 4 daughters. Along with their husbands, daughters Mary, Monica, Dymphna and Charleen will continue Charles’ memory through his 10 grandchildren: Tyler, Bryan, Leighanne, Corey, Alyssa, Thomas, Kiera, Joseph, Conor, and Shannon. Charles worked as a paper handler for 35 years at The New York Times before retiring in 2012. He was predeceased by his brothers Pat, Brendan, Mossie, and Martin as well as his sisters Catherine, Phil, and Peggy. He is survived by his siblings Derry, Larry, Ann, and Maureen.