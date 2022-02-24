Catherine Sheehan, ( née Hourihan), Canfie, Tuosist, Killarney, Co Kerry and formerly of Gortlehard, Bonane, Kenmare.
On the 25th of February, 2022, Catherine passed away peacefully in the tender care of the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of University Hospital Kerry and in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of John Joe, loving mother of Margaret (Keeney), Kathleen and J.P., adoring grandmother of Katie, Ciara and Lily, pre deceased by her sisters Teresa and Mary. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Paddy, sisters Peggy, Hannah and Eileen, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (February 27th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday morning (February 28th) to St. Killian's Church, Lauragh via Canfie for Requiem Mass at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Kilmackillogue Cemetery
Recommended
Kerry MEP says Ireland would be mad not to build LNG terminal given war in UkraineFeb 25, 2022 08:02
KCC to raise safety issue on dangerous mid-Kerry junction with TIIFeb 25, 2022 13:02
MTU Kerry lecturer becomes first Irish oarswoman to make solo transatlantic crossingFeb 25, 2022 17:02
Tralee man remanded in custody in relation to drugs possessionFeb 24, 2022 17:02
Councillor says antisocial behaviour poses major threat to trade in KillarneyFeb 25, 2022 17:02