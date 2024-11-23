It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Catherine O’Dowd (née O’Connor) at her home on Thursday afternoon 21st of November 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Seán, her sister Angela and daughter-in-law Sherry.

Catherine will be deeply missed by her devoted sons Michéal, Padraig and Fergal, her cherished daughters Niamh and Máire, and her dear sister Josephine.

Her loss is also mourned by her daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Stephen, her treasured grandchildren Michelle, Caoilfhionn, Roisin, David, Kaitlin, Madeline, Fianna-Maí, Pierce, and Fionn, nieces and nephews, sister - in - law Mairéad, as well as extended family, relatives and friends.

Catherine’s warmth, kindness, and love touched all who knew her, and she will forever remain in our hearts.

May her gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing in O' Connor's Guest House, Cloghane, Sunday 24th November 2024 from 2pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St Brendan's Church Cloghane, arriving at 8.00pm for reception prayers. Requiem Mass Monday 25th November at 1.30pm after which Catherine will be laid to rest in Cloghane new Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home 0876865632 or 0667121119