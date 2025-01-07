Catherine McGillicuddy of Ballykealy, Kilmoyley, Ardfert & formerly Riverdale, New York, died peacefully, in Our Lady of Fatima Nursing Home, Tralee on 5th January 2025.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Mary, her grandchildren Danielle, Karen and Alan Sheehy, great-grandsons Bowie McInerney and Jake Brosnan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Cremation will take place at the Island Crematorium, Cork on Friday at 12 noon.

Rest in Peace.