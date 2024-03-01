Catherine Lawlor née Lonergan of Ballyrehan, Lixnaw and formerly Stratford, London, died peacefully on 29th February 2024, beloved wife of Noel and dearest mother of Noel, Kerrie, Finbarr, Trevor, Charmaine, Angela and Jeanette and sister of the late Margaret.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Kayla, Alex, Ryan, Aaron, Eva, Ben, Noah and Tom, sister Bernadette, brother John, daughters-in-law Helen and Lisa, sons-in-law Tony, Danny and Donal, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (3rd March) from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Monday morning at 10:45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Catherine will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. (streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live) .

Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. (via “Donation” link below – www.irishheart.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral

Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.