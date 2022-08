Catherine Kitty O'Sullivan née Brosnan

CATHERINE KITTY O'SULLIVAN NEE BROSNAN

BALLYDWYER BALLYMACELLIGOTT AND FORMERLY OF NEW ZEALAND

REQUIEM MASS FOR CATHERINE KITTY WILL BE CELEBRATED ON SATURDAY MORNING AT 11AM IN ST BRENDAN'S CHURCH CLOGHER BALLYMACELLIGOTT FOLLOWED BY BURIAL IN CLOGHER CEMETERY . THE MASS WILL BE LIVE STREAMED ON THE BALLYMACELLIGOTT COMMUNITY ALERT FACEBOOK PAGE .

FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY .DONATIONS TO THE ALZHEIMERS ASSOCIATION C/O TANGNEYS FUNERAL HOME CASTLEISLAND .

HOUSE PRIVATE