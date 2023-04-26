Catherine (Kitty) Fitzgerald (nee O'Donnell) Scart Heights, Farranfore and formerly of Conovola, Castlemaine. Peacefully, on April 27th 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility, Kilcummin. Sadly missed by her loving husband John Joe, nieces Phena Buckley and Ann Sealy, brother-in-law Con, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by her sisters Mary and Eileen.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Sunday evening from 5;30pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Currans Church on Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Killeentierna Churches Facebook Page.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE