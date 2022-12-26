Catherine (Kitty) Curtin (née Davis), Dromin, Listowel and late of Ballyrehan, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry.

Peacefully, on December 24th, 2022, at University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Anthony and sister of the late John, Tom and Eileen. Kitty will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Kathleen, sons Denis,Tony and Gerard, daughters-in-law Margaret, Maureen and Johanna, grandchildren Daniel, Aoife, Chris, Owen, Séan, Claire and Gearóid, sisters-in-law Betty Shea (New York), Noreen O'Donoghue and Kathleen Curtin (Manchester), Daniel's wife Emer, Aoife's partner Patrick, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Friday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Kitty being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to University Hospital, Kerry.