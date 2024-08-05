Catherine ( Kit ) King nee O Connor , Bromore, Ballybunion Co Kerry

Reposing in Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Tuesday 6th August from 5.00-7.00pm. Kits funeral cortege will leave her home to arrive in St Johns Church, Ballybunion for Requiem Mass at 11.00am on Wed Aug 7th. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in Kilconly cemetery

Family Information: Catherine (Kit) King passed away peacefully on the 4th of August 2024. Surrounded by her loving family and the wonderful nurses and staff at Aras Mhuire Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her loving husband Jerome and son Maurice. Sadly missed by her daughter Marian, son Jimmy, son in law John, daughter in law Marguerite, grandchildren Cormac, Aishling, Meaghan, Jonathan, Jeremy and his wife Bridget, Diarmaid and his wife Patricia, great granddaughters Clodagh, Ava and Saoirse.

Rest in Peace.